The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, who was convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Live Law reported.

Perarivalan, who has been in prison for 30 years, had approached the court questioning the delay in his release despite the Tamil Nadu government’s recommendation to remit his sentence in 2018.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna ordered Perarivalan’s release after noting that the Tamil Nadu governor had delayed the decision to remit Perarivalan’s sentence, Bar and Bench reported.

Powers of the governor under the Constitution’s Article 161 cannot be the reason for the delay and can be subjected to judicial review, the court said.

The provision gives the governor powers to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment.

Gandhi was killed on May 21, 1991, at an election rally at the Sriperumbudur town of Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber identified as Dhanu.

In 1999, 26 persons were sentenced to death for planning the assassination. But later that year, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences of only four of them – Perarivalan, Nalini Sriharan, Murugan and Santhan.

However, Nalini’s death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in April 2000, and Perarivalan, Santhan and Murugan’s death sentences were also commuted to life imprisonment in February 2014.