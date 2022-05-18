Twelve labourers were killed after a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The incident happened at the Sagar Salt factory in Halvad industrial area, state Labour and Employment Minister Brijesh Merja told PTI.

“Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on,” he told ANI. “The government stands with the families of the deceased.”

12 people have died after an incident happened at Sagar Salt Factory in Halvad GIDC. Government stands with the families of the deceased: State Minister Brijesh Merja pic.twitter.com/lSBAaw2jJB — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident was heart-rendering. He added that local authorities are offering assistance to the injured persons and impacted families.

Rs 2 lakh will be given from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to families of those who lost their lives, the prime minister’s office said. Injured persons will be given Rs 50,000 each.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those who died, his office said in a statement.