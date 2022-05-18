A group of 36 farmer leaders will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, to discuss their demands from the state government, PTI reported. The farmer leaders were invited by the Mohali deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to meet the chief minister in Chandigarh.

Hundreds of Punjab farmers have been protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government since Tuesday. Their demands include a bonus on wheat production due to poor yield, release of pending payments for sugarcane production and an assurance on minimum support price for maize, moong and basmati rice.

On Tuesday, the farmers were stopped by the Mohali Police en route to Chandigarh to submit their demands to Mann.

The farmers broke through some barricades set up at YPS Chowk in Mohali and and marched towards the city’s border with Chandigarh. They were stopped by the police near Gita Bhawan, The Indian Express reported.

The farmers spent the night at the Chandigarh-Mohali Road and are holding a sit-in protst there. They are carrying food supplies, beds, fans, coolers, utensils and cooking gas cylinders, PTI reported. A heavy police contingent has been deployed at the border. The police have diverted traffic on the Chandigarh-Mohali Road near the YPS Chowk.

The Punjab unit chief of farmers’ body Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that they will speak to the chief minister about the grievances of the farmers. However, the protests at the Chandigarh-Mohali border will continue, he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers and is willing to address their genuine demands, according to The Indian Express.

“If the farmer bodies want to hold a dialogue for the farming sector, the doors of the state government are always open,” he said

Earlier on Wednesday, Mann had described the protests as unwarranted, PTI reported. He also called upon the farmer unions to join the state’s efforts to check depleting levels of groundwater in Punjab.

“They have a democratic right to hold a dharna [protest] but they should tell their issues,” said Mann.