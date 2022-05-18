IndiGo airlines on Wednesday announced that Pieter Elbers will be its new chief executive officer from October 1, PTI reported.

The company said that Elbers will replace current CEO Ronojoy Dutta, who has decided to retire on September 30.

“The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, May 18, 2022, has approved the appointment of Pieter Elbers as the chief executive officer and as a whole time director of the company, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholders’ approvals,” the airline said in a regulatory filing.

Elbers is currently serving as the president and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. His tenure at the airline will finish on July 1, according to Bloomberg.

“I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and India,” Elbers said on his appointment, according to Mint.

Meanwhile, Dutta said that he was leaving the airline in the good custody of Elbers and the future for IndiGo employees was secured and bright.

“I would like to thank all the employees at IndiGo for the kindness and affection they have shown me over the past four years,” Dutta said, according to Mint. “As I move forward to the next chapter of my life, I will look back with nostalgia, fondness and a tinge of separation regret.”

Indigo’s Managing Director Rahul Bhatia thanked Dutta for effectively leading the company during his tenure, according to PTI.

“The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Rono for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most turbulent period in the airline’s history and aviation globally, ” Bhatia said.

The change in leadership at the company comes at a time when it has witnessed a slew of resignations from top-level executives.

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter as well as Chief Financial Officer Jiten Chopra had left earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. The company’s co-founder Rakesh Gangwal had also resigned from the airline’s board in February.