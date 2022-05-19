A special court of the National Investigation Agency on Thursday convicted Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik in connection with a terror funding case, Live Law reported.

The court also asked for an affidavit comprising details of Malik’s financial assets.

On May 10, Malik pleaded guilty to all charges before a Delhi court in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017.

He was booked under Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was also booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition).

The maximum punishment for these offences is life imprisonment.

The National Investigation Agency has alleged that Malik and other separatist leaders “entered into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in the Valley by way of pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning of schools, damage to public property and waging war against India”.

Arguments on the quantum of Malik’s sentence will be heard on May 25.

