Several parts of Kerala were left waterlogged on Thursday as heavy rains pounded the state for the third consecutive day. Due to the continuous downpour, Kalamassery, Changampuzha Nagar, and Ernakulam districts are witnessing the worst flooding in low-lying areas, The News Minute reported.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in 12 out of 14 districts of Kerala on Thursday. An orange alert indicates very heavy rains in the range of 6 centimetres to 20 centimetres of showers.

The rains are expected to continue for the next two days.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over Kerala and coastal and south interior Karnataka during next two days and substantial reduction in rainfall intensity over the region from May 21,” the weather department said in a tweet.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Karnataka, PTI reported. The State Disaster Management Authority has asked citizens to avoid going to water bodies, and not travel to hilly regions.

It also asked residents to avoid travelling at night till the heavy rains subside. Residents who live near coastal areas have been warned of a high tide.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force evacuated residents from waterlogged regions of Kochi on Thursday, the Mathrubhumi reported. Meanwhile, ten shutters of the Bhoothathankettu Dam in Ernakulam district have been opened. Eight of the shutters were raised by one meter, and two by 50 centimetres, the newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department had forecast the onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala on May 27, five days ahead of its normal arrival time.

A cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep and North Tamil Nadu coast will bring fairly widespread isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Kerala and Karnataka during the next five days, the weather department had said.