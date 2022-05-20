The All India Institute of Medical Science in Delhi has removed user charges for tests and diagnostic procedures that cost up to Rs 300 with immediate effect, an official notification said on Thursday.

“The president of AIIMS is pleased to approve the abolition of user charges for all investigations or laboratory charges currently costing up to Rs 300 per procedure in AIIMS hospital and all centres, with immediate effect,” read the order issued by Dr DK Sharma, the hospital’s medical superintendent.

The order will make most routine blood tests, urine examination, plain X-ray, and ultrasound, among others, free of cost for patients admitted to the general wards or the outpatient department.

Blood and urine tests at AIIMS are priced at Rs 250, plain X-Rays at Rs 200 and an ultrasound at Rs 200, reported The Indian Express.

The decision to cut rates of diagnostic tests was proposed by Dr Randeep Guleria five years ago when he took over the post of AIIMS director, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, the hospital has increased the rates of rooms in the private wards, PTI reported.

The rate of A-class or deluxe rooms has been increased to Rs 6,000 per day from Rs 3,000. The charges for B-class or ordinary rooms have been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per day.

As per the revision, dietary charges have been hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per day.

The revised charges for the rooms will come into effect from June 1.