The Bengaluru Police arrested a man on Friday hours after he made a hoax call about a bomb threat at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, causing panic among passengers, reported The News Minute.

In the wee hours of Friday, the police control room in Bengaluru received a call from a person, identifying himself as Deepak, reported The Hindu. The caller claimed that a time bomb would go off at the airport at 3.50 am on Friday morning.

“Today early morning [Friday], a bomb threat call was received by the control room,” Anoop Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East told The New Indian Express.

The police and Central Industrial Security Force posted at the airport were alerted, following which bomb detection and disposal squads, as well as dog squads carried out searches at the airport for abandoned bags or cargo, reported The Hindu.

Around 7 am, officials declared the call a hoax.

The caller has been identified as Subhashish Gupta. The police said that he did it as an act of revenge against his brother-in-law, according to The News Minute. He made the call in his brother-in-law’s name to supposedly punish him for divorcing his sister, the police said.

Gupta, however, had made the call from his cellphone, which was traced to a paying guest accommodation at the city’s Wilson Garden area, reported The Hindu.