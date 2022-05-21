Ratan Lal, an associate professor at the Delhi University was arrested on Friday night, in connection to an allegedly objectionable social media post on the shivling claimed to be found at Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque, PTI reported.

Lal, a professor of history, had been booked on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by a Supreme Court lawyer named Vineet Jindal.

On Friday, Lal was summoned by the police for questioning and later arrested, The Indian Express reported. The professor has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Jindal had alleged that a post made by the professor on social media has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

“The contents of the statement made by the accused about Shiva Linga is derogatory and provocative,” Jindal added. “It is quite aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community.”

After the complaint was filed, Lal said he had been receiving death threats and sought protection from the government.

The Gyanvapi mosque case

On May 12, a Varanasi court had allowed a survey commission to carry out videography inside the Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The order was passed on a petition filed by five Hindu women last year, seeking permission to offer daily prayers and observe rituals at the back of the western wall of the mosque. They have claimed that an image of the Hindu deity Shringar Gauri exists at the site.

On May 16, the Varanasi court passed an order to seal a portion of the mosque after the lawyer representing Hindu women claimed that a shivling was found after draining the mosque’s wazu khana or ablution tank.

However, a lawyer of the mosque management committee claimed that the object is not a shivling, but a part of a stone fountain.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered to transfer trial court proceedings in the case to the court of a district judge in Varanasi. On May 17, the Supreme Court had directed that the spot at the mosque where the object said to be a shivling was found be protected and that Muslims should not be restricted from offering prayers.

The to[ court is hearing a petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the caretakers of the mosque, challenging the Varanasi court’s order to conduct a survey of the mosque.