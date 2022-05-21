The Dominican government has dropped all charges of illegal entry against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

The development came nearly a year after he was arrested in the Caribbean island country for entering illegally. Choksi had claimed that on May 23, 2021, he was abducted from his house in Antigua and Barbuda, where he had acquired citizenship in 2017.

“Choksi is pleased that the Dominican Government has today dropped all charges against him for unlawful entry in May 2021,” a representative for the businessman’s legal team said, according to The Hindu. “By doing so, they now recognise that there was never any case against him.”

Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi’s lawyer in India, said that truth always comes out in the end, irrespective of how hard anyone tries to hide it. “Lies are just temporary delays to the inevitable,” he said.

The Antiguan Police also told the court in an interim report that Choksi’s version of the events was correct.

The businessman’s family and lawyers have alleged that Indian agents had abducted him from Antigua and Barbuda and then taken him to Dominica. Choksi’s lawyer also alleged that he was threatened on the way to Dominica and was asked to sign a form stating that he was consenting to being repatriated to India of his own free will.

A court in Dominica had released Choksi on bail on medical grounds in July, two months after his arrest. It had also allowed him to return to Antigua and Barbuda as Dominica did not have adequate medical facilities.

Choksi is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in India in connection with the the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Another accused person in the case, Nirav Modi, is currently in a jail in the United Kingdom.

Indian authorities are currently attempting to extradite both of them back to India.