Jharkhand Police on Sunday booked 62 persons, including a newly-elected panchayat samiti member, for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans during a rally to celebrate victory after polls in Hazaribag district, PTI reported citing the police.

While no arrests were made, the police are investigating the matter based on a video clip of the procession that was widely circulated on social media.

In the video, several participants of a procession are seen chanting “Pakistan Zindabad”, said Manoj Ratan Chothe, Hazaribag Superintendent of Police.

The rally was organised from Shiladih village after local leader Amina Khatoon won in the first phase of the panchayat polls on Thursday, reported The New Indian Express. The video, however, was circulated on Saturday.

“An FIR has been lodged against 12 named people, including the newly elected panchayat samiti member of Shiladih, and 50 unknown persons,” Chothe said. “The team is working to ascertain the truth behind the viral video. If it is found to be authentic, strong action will be taken against everyone.”

Pro-Pakistan slogans were also allegedly shouted on April 21 during the four-phase rural polls in the state. Ten persons, including a local candidate, were booked after the first information was filed against them, ANI reported.

“A video went viral in which a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised during a procession of nomination filing for panchayat election under Gandey PS area,” said Anil Kumar Singh, Giridih’s sub-divisional police officer.

Two phases of the elections have concluded and voting for the third and fourth phases will be held on May 24 and May 27, respectively, PTI reported.