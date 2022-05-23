Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday recorded heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, ANI reported. The weather conditions also led to power cuts in some areas.

Several trees were uprooted after the heavy downpour in the city’s Dhaula Kuan area, images on social media showed.

Amid strong winds and rain, uprooted trees block roads in parts of Delhi.



Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/6sVQ8zJItU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

#WATCH | Strong winds and rain lash parts of National Capital. Early morning visuals from Janpath. pic.twitter.com/8shwyQVGBq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

The India Meteorological Department said that rainfall will continue over Delhi and the National Capital Region for the next few hours.

“Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 km/hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR…during the next 2 hours,” the weather department said.

Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also hit due to the weather conditions.

Due to bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 23, 2022

“Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the Delhi airport said in a tweet.

Several other airlines also requested passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2022

#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/rWLTdCxg28 or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You — Vistara (@airvistara) May 23, 2022

India suffered its hottest March in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records. Parts of the country also experienced their highest temperatures on record in April due to a heatwave.

Delhi saw the temperature soar to 49.2 degrees Celsius on May 15 as the heatwave ravaged the country.