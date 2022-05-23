Rain lashes Delhi and its nearby areas, flight operations hit
The weather department said that rainfall will continue over Delhi and the National Capital Region for the next few hours.
Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday recorded heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, ANI reported. The weather conditions also led to power cuts in some areas.
Several trees were uprooted after the heavy downpour in the city’s Dhaula Kuan area, images on social media showed.
“Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 km/hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR…during the next 2 hours,” the weather department said.
Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also hit due to the weather conditions.
“Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the Delhi airport said in a tweet.
Several other airlines also requested passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
India suffered its hottest March in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records. Parts of the country also experienced their highest temperatures on record in April due to a heatwave.
Delhi saw the temperature soar to 49.2 degrees Celsius on May 15 as the heatwave ravaged the country.