The toll from the floods in Assam rose to 24 on Sunday after six more deaths were reported from three districts, the state disaster management authority said.

While four people were killed in the Nagaon district, one death each was reported in Hojai and Cachar districts.

Over 7.19 lakh residents have been affected in 22 districts of the state because of floods, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

The worst-hit districts are Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

The administration has set up 421 relief camps, which are currently housing 91,518 citizens impacted by the floods. As many as 421 relief distribution centres are operational in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that providing relief materials to those affected in the Dima Hasao district, which remains cut off, is the priority of the government.

He also thanked the Indian Air Force and other agencies that have been air-dropping food items in areas struck by floods.

Reaching out with relief to flood & landslide-affected people in Dima Hasao, which remains cut off, remains our top priority.



Grateful to @IAF_MCC & other agencies for air-dropping food items & diesel in far-flung areas, which will help in road clearance & movement of vehicles. pic.twitter.com/kZTKqWuD2U — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2022

So far, a total of 26,236 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and volunteers, according to ANI.

