A Kerala court on Monday convicted the husband of Vismaya V Nair, a 22-year-old medical student who had died by suicide in June, for dowry death, PTI reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sujith KN held her husband, S Kiran Kumar, guilty under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498-A (any wilful conduct which is of such a nature as is likely to drive the woman to commit suicide) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code, according to The Indian Express.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday. The court had reserved its verdict in the case on May 17.

Special Public Prosecutor G Mohanraj said that the prosecution would seek the maximum possible punishment for Kumar.

Vismaya’s father, Trivikraman Nair, told reporters outside the court that his daughter has got justice. He said he did not have words to express his gratitude for the efforts of the prosecution and the investigating team, according to PTI.

The case

Vismaya, a final-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, was found hanging in her in-laws’ home in Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21. Kumar had surrendered to the police on the same night.

The family of the deceased had alleged that Vismaya was murdered, adding that she was assaulted by Kumar for dowry on multiple occasions.

Two days before her death, Nair had sent messages to her cousin detailing the brutal domestic violence by her husband. In her messages to her cousin, Nair wrote that she had not told anyone else about the assault. She also shared photos with her cousin showing injuries on her face, shoulder and hands.

Trivikraman Nair had alleged that his daughter had been tortured by Kumar.

“At the time of marriage, I had given 100 sovereigns of gold, 1.20 acres of land and a new car,” he told reporters. “However, he was torturing my daughter, demanding more money. As the car, which was gifted to the couple, was bought after availing a loan, I could not meet his demand for more money.”

The woman’s father said the new car was worth Rs 11 lakh. “But Kiran used to harass my daughter saying that that car does not fit for his status,” he added. “He wanted the car to be sold and the money given to him.”

Nair and Kumar got married in May 2020. Kumar was once taken to the police station after he had hit Nair in front of her parents. However, the police insisted that both the sides should reach a compromise.

Nair’s death had sparked outrage in the state.