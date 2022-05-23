A court in Assam’s Hailakandi district granted bail to a college professor who was arrested for allegedly sending emails to police officers saying that the country’s education system was misleading the students, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

While the contents of the email were unavailable, the newspaper reported that associate professor, Jamir Ahmed Choudhury, had criticised the Assam government’s Gunotsav programme “on behalf of his son” who studies in Class 4. Gunotsav is the state government’s education quality enhancement initiative.

He also allegedly used “unparliamentary language” against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Choudhury is an associate professor of philosophy at SS College in Hailakandi. He was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for 18 hours, an unidentified police officer said.

The professor was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 294(A) (uttering obscene words). He was also booked under section 83(2) (using child for illegal activity) of the Juvenile Justice Act

The principal of the SS College, Amalendu Bhattacharjee, said he was aware of Choudhary being questioned by the police. However, the principal claimed that he had not received any official communication from the police about the arrest, according to The Indian Express.