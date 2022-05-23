Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Japan is an important partner in building infrastructure and manufacturing capacity in India, reported the Times of India. He was addressing the Indian diaspora in Tokyo on Monday.

“Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and dedicated freight corridors are great examples of bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

The prime minister is in Tokyo, Japan, on a two-day tour starting Monday on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He is participating in the Quad leaders’ summit. This would be his second in-person Quad summit, according to India Today.

In his address, the prime minister called Japan a natural partner of India in the country’s development journey. He described the bilateral relationship one of “spirituality and cooperation”, reported India Today.

Japan had left a “huge imprint” on the mind of seer Vivekananda when he visited the nation, he added.

“The dedication towards Indian culture and language is ever-growing,” said the prime minister, according to India Today.

Modi said that following the path of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, will help “save humanity from all the challenges facing the world, whether it is violence, anarchy, terrorism and climate change”.

The prime minister said that India’s democracy is getting stronger, according to India Today. “India is upholding the rights of every citizen,” he said. “We have made a strong and resilient democracy in India.”

He stated that India is building a roadmap for the next 25 years and “is optimistic about a technology-led, science-led, innovation-led and talent-led future”, according to the Times of India.