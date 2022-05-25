Some SpiceJet flights were delayed on Wednesday morning after the airline faced an attempted ransomware attack late on Tuesday.

Ransomware is a form of virus designed to damage the computer. An attacker encrypts the files of a user through ransomware and demands a payment to restore access to the data. Users are given instructions on how to pay a fee to retrieve their files.

“Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night [Tuesday] that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today,” the airline said.

The airline’s IT team has contained and rectified the situation. Flights are operating normally now, SpiceJet said.

