SpiceJet flights delayed after ‘attempted ransomware attack’
The airline said its IT team has contained and rectified the situation.
Some SpiceJet flights were delayed on Wednesday morning after the airline faced an attempted ransomware attack late on Tuesday.
Ransomware is a form of virus designed to damage the computer. An attacker encrypts the files of a user through ransomware and demands a payment to restore access to the data. Users are given instructions on how to pay a fee to retrieve their files.
“Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night [Tuesday] that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today,” the airline said.
The airline’s IT team has contained and rectified the situation. Flights are operating normally now, SpiceJet said.