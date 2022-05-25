The Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested the vice chancellor of the Assam Don Bosco University for allegedly abetting the suicide of an entrepreneur, The Telegraph reported.

The entrepreneur, George Bordoloi, owned Georgie’s Retreat Eco Camp in the Guwahati district. He was found hanging from a tree in the resort compound on Monday morning.

In a purported note recovered by the police, George Bordoloi had held Stephen Mavely, the vice chancellor of the university, responsible for his suicide, according to the Shillong Times. The entrepreneur’s son Patrick Bordoloi lodged a complaint, based on which the police filed a first information report against Mavely and several other persons.

In the suicide note, George Bordolio had alleged that Mavely had filed a false complaint against him and Patrick Bordoiloi. Mavely had allegedly accused the entrepreneur and his son of trespassing on the university campus and destroying rubber and coconut trees.

George Bordoloi had denied the allegations. “We have never intruded on their campus as we are always busy in our eco camp at Hatimura village which is located far away from their campus,” his note read, according to the Shillong Times.

George Bordoloi had alleged that Mavely had constructed buildings in elephant habitat. It had forced the elephants to enter his village and destroy crops, he had claimed.

Patrick Bordoloi said that his father had been disturbed after receiving court summons, Guwahati Plus reported. “He was not a greedy person,” he said. “On the contrary, everyone knew him as a good person and nature lover. He was a popular figure who had built a reputation for himself in Assam.”

Meanwhile, the university said that it had been involved in a court case with George Bordoloi in connection with a boundary dispute.