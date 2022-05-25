Police must not physically or verbally abuse sex workers, says Supreme Court
The court observed that the police’s attitude towards sex workers is often ‘brutal and violent’.
The right to human dignity extends to sex workers and the police must not abuse them verbally or physically, the Supreme Court has said, Live Law reported on Wednesday. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna observed that the police’s attitude towards sex workers is often “brutal and violent”.
The court also issued a set of directions while hearing a batch of petitions seeking the protection of rights of sex workers. This was after the court accepted several recommendations of a panel that it had formed to look into the matter.
“It is as if they are a class whose rights are not recognised,” the court noted on Wednesday.
The court also directed the media not to publish photographs of sex workers or to reveal their identities in any manner while reporting on operations carried out to rescue them. It told the Press Council of India to issue guidelines on the matter.
The court said that Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code (voyeurism) should be invoked if a media outlet publishes such photographs.
Following are some of the other directions that the court gave on the rights of sex workers:
- A sex worker who has faced sexual assault should be provided with all facilities available to other such women, including immediate medical attention.
- State governments should carry out surveys of protection homes under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act so that cases of adult women detained forcibly in such facilities can be processed for their release.
- The Unique Identification Authority of India should issue Aadhaar cards to sex workers on the basis of a certificate submitted by a gazetted officer at the National AIDS Control Society or the project director of the State AIDS Control Society.