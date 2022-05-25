The right to human dignity extends to sex workers and the police must not abuse them verbally or physically, the Supreme Court has said, Live Law reported on Wednesday. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna observed that the police’s attitude towards sex workers is often “brutal and violent”.

The court also issued a set of directions on protection of the rights of sex workers while hearing a batch of petitions on the matter. This was after the court accepted several recommendations of a panel that it had formed to look into the matter.

“It is as if they are a class whose rights are not recognised,” the court noted on Wednesday.

The court also directed the media not to publish photographs of sex workers or to reveal their identities in any manner while reporting on operations carried out to rescue them. It told the Press Council of India to issue guidelines on the matter.

The court said that Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code (voyeurism) should be invoked if a media outlet publishes such photographs.

Some other directions given by the court on the rights of sex workers include: