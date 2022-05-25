Six bus passengers were killed and over 45 injured as their vehicle overturned near the Kalinga ghat in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday, The New Indian Express reported.

Five passengers died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The died in the accident have been identified as Supriya Dinari, Sanjib Patra, Rima Dinari, Mousumi Dinari, Barnali Manna and Swapan Gushait, reported The Times of India.

The bus, which had about 60 passengers, was travelling from Odisha’s Kandhamal district to Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. Most of the passengers were women and children from West Bengal’s Howrah district.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital in the Bhanjanagar town of the Ganjam district. Later, 15 of them were referred to the Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital in the Berhampur city after their condition worsened.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “deeply pained” by the deaths in the accident. “In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted. “I pray that those injured recover at the very earliest.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also said that he was saddened by the deaths, adding that he prays for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.