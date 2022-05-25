The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on the sale of pigs in the state after several cases of African Swine Fever were reported, PTI reported. The administration has also warned citizens against eating pork.

In the last two months, 117 pigs have died in various parts of the state due to the disease. The African Swine Fever is a highly contagious swine disease that can affect both farm-raised and feral pigs.

While the African Swine Fever virus is not zoonotic like the coronavirus – it does not get transmitted between animals and humans - it is equally tough to treat as there are no drugs or commercially available vaccines for it.

The first case of African Swine Fever was detected in the North Sikkim district on February 29, Sikkim Animal Husbandry Department Secretary, P Senthil Kumar told PTI. The government is working to counter the spread of the virus in the state and create awareness about the disease, he added.