The allegations of a complainant about political interference in the investigation into the sexual assault case she had filed against Malayalam actor Dileep are unfounded, the Kerala government told the High Court on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The woman, who has accused Malayalam actor Dileep of sexually assaulting her, had filed a petition in the High Court alleging political interference in the matter.

In her petition, the complainant said that she suspects Dileep may have used his contacts in the government to ensure that the investigation is not completed.

She also accused the trial judge hearing the case of “serious misconduct”. The woman, who is also an actor, said that Judge Honey Varghese had an “agenda to save the culprits”.

The complainant said that the judge had sought a forensic report about a memory card of an accused person in the case. But, the woman alleged that Varghese did not inform the prosecution that she had sought such a report.

On Wednesday, the woman’s lawyers told the court that the investigation in the case was not taking place, PTI reported.

Justice Ziyad Rahman AA said that the court will decide if the trial court should submit a report on the investigation in the next date of hearing.

Justice Rahman also refused the prosecution’s request to extend the time limit given till May 30 to complete the investigation. Since the deadline was given by another judge, the investigating agency should approach that bench, Justice Rahman added.

The court also directed the state government to record the woman’s statement on the allegations regarding the investigation.

Meanwhile, the state government told the court that its stand has always been to ensure that the woman gets justice. Director General of Police TJ Shaji said it was unfortunate for the complainant to suspect foul play in the investigation, reported Live Law.

Shaji said that when the chief minister asked him to appoint a special public prosecutor, he asked the complainant to pick a person of her choice.

“It is everyone’s case that the victim should be given justice,” he added. “The victim has been taken into confidence since the very beginning of this case.”

The court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reaffirmed the Left Democratic Front government’s support for the woman, The Times of India reported.

“Had it not been the LDF in power, the accused would have gone scot-free,” he said. “The United Democratic Front always stands with the accused in such matters.”

The complainant, who is also an actor, has alleged that she was kidnapped and sexually abused inside her car for two hours on February 17, 2017. There are 10 accused persons in the case.