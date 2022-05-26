Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd lieutenant governor of Delhi at Raj Niwas on Thursday, ANI reported.

He had earlier served as a chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The 64-year-old was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

Delhi | Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi pic.twitter.com/cDEYu7uMIB — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ministers from his Cabinet attended the ceremony. Union minister Giriraj Singh and MPs and MLAs from the national capital were also present.

Saxena, a Kanpur University alumnus, was appointed to the post on May 23. He succeeds Anil Baijal, who had resigned as the lieutenant governor of Delhi on May 18 citing personal reasons.

“I will work as a local guardian,” Saxena said while interacting with reporters after the ceremony, according to ANI. “You will see me more on roads than in Raj Nivas.”

I'll work as a local guardian. You'll see me more on roads than in Raj Nivas. Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, will try to solve this problem along with the Centre, Delhi Govt & local citizens. People working in unorganized sector will be trained: Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena pic.twitter.com/BM3lGwOh23 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Saxena said that pollution was one of the major problems in Delhi and that he would try to solve it with the Centre, the Delhi government and the residents.

In March 2021, the Centre appointed Saxena as a member of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, reported PTI.

In November 2020, he was nominated to be part of the Padma Awards selection panel for 2021.