The Rajasthan High Court asked a public prosecutor to respond to religious leader Asaram’s plea seeking his sentencing to be suspended, Live law reported on Thursday.

Asaram is currently serving a life term in a Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan for raping a 16-year-old girl. In 2018, he was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

On April 11, the High Court had asked the public prosecutor to file a reply within two weeks.

“Learned Public Prosecutor has not filed reply,” a bench comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur said. “Last opportunity is granted to him for doing the needful.”

The court will hear the case again on June 30.

On May 21, 2021, the court had dismissed an application seeking to suspend Asaram’s sentence, according to the Hindustan Times. However, it had directed the Jodhpur jail authorities to ensure proper medical treatment.

At the time, he was being treated for Covid-19 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur.

“It shall also be ensured that no sooner, the convict is lodged back at jail after recovery, he will be provided proper treatment, nutritious diet and safe environment looking to his old age and medical condition,” a bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Devendra Kachhawaha had said.

The High Court had then observed that suspending Asaram’s sentence would be futile as another case was pending against him in Gujarat, and he would have to be taken there.

The religious leader is facing trial in another rape case registered against him in Surat. The trial is pending in a court in Gandhinagar.