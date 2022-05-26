Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday told the Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics, PTI reported.

“Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota,” he said. “Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don’t know how to get an appointment with [a] chief minister.”

Patil made the remark during BJP’s protest in Mumbai, demanding reservation for the Other Backward Classes, or OBCs, in local elections.

The Supreme Court on May 18 had allowed Madhya Pradesh to hold local body elections with reservations for OBCs. It has, however, rejected the Maharashtra government’s plea to secure a political quota for OBCs.

Sule said that after the verdict she contacted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking him how he got the Supreme Court’s nod for reservation. However, Chouhan allegedly did not share the details.

“The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh came to Delhi and met someone,” she said. “I don’t know what suddenly happened over the next two days and they got a go-ahead for OBC reservations.”

Meanwhile, Patil’s remarks were described by the Nationalist Congress Party as misogynistic.

NCP’s state Women’s Wing President Vidya Chavan said Patil “should learn to make chapatis” to help his wife at home, PTI reported.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also Sule’s cousin, said that Patil “has no right to speak that way about my sister”, NDTV reported.

Supriya Sule’s husband, Sadanand Sule, said that Patil’s remarks were an insult to all women.