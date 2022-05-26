Hours after missing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said that the country will soon see a change at the national level, NDTV reported.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to Telangana on Thursday, Rao flew to Bengaluru to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

In February too, Rao had avoided a meeting with Modi, when the prime minister visited the state to unveil a statue of seer Ramanujacharya.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao met with former Prime Minister Sri @H_D_Devegowda and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri @HD_Kumaraswamy in Bangalore today. pic.twitter.com/lWvpLCzW9e — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 26, 2022

“Rao is working for an alternative front, he is meeting several leaders and visiting various states,” Kumaraswamy told ANI after the meeting. “He wants to save the country and bring change in the interest of the nation and the poor people.”

Meanwhile, Rao told reporters that Modi has given a lot of speeches, but the promises made by him have not been turned to reality.

“Industries are closing down, GDP [Gross Doemstic Product is falling, inflation is increasing,” he said, according to NDTV. “There will be a change at the national level and no one can stop it. India will change...India must change.”

In the last few months, the Telangana chief minister has held meetings with Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray – his counterparts in Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra.

‘Dynasty Politics’

Meanwhile, at an event in Hyderabad, Modi urged citizens of Telangana to do away with dynasty politics.

“Parivaarvadi [family-run] parties are not only political problems, they are the biggest enemies of democracy and youth,” Modi said, according to The News Minute. “Telangana people are watching how family-run parties are interested in their own welfare. These parties never care about poor people’s problems.”

The Telangana chief minister’s son KT Rama Rao is a minister in the state Cabinet, while his daughter K Kavitha is a member of the Legislative Council.

Telangana should be protected from “superstitious people”, Modi said, in a supposed reference to Rao. He praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for not being superstitious despite being a seer.

After his appointment as chief minister, Rao had made the news for changing his home out of superstitions.

Modi also said that Telangana was ready for a change, and that the Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely come to power in the state.

“Their [Telangana Rashtra Samiti] politics is only to make sure that one family remains in power and continues the loot and for this, they plan to divide the society,” he said, according to The News Minute.