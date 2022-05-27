The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Union government on a petition challenging some provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and the Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, PTI reported.

Petitioners Karan Balraj Mehta and Pankhuri Chandra said that laws discriminated against a single man who wants to become a father and a married woman who wishes to expand her family through surrogacy, Bar and Bench reported.

Currently, the law does not allow a single man to have child through surrogacy. A married woman can only avail surrogacy services if she is unable to produce a child due to medical conditions. Otherwise, for a woman to avail of surrogacy services, she must be a widow or a divorcee aged between 35 and 45.

A woman can only offer surrogacy if she is aged between 25 and 35 and married with at least one biological child. The laws also require the surrogate to be genetically related to the couple who intend to have a child through this method, their petition said.

“The needless conditions of being genetically related, of a particular age, married and already having at least one child only constrict the universe of available candidates who may otherwise become healthy surrogate mothers,” the petition stated.

The petitioners contended that several provisions of the two laws violate Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta on Friday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within six weeks. The court will hear the matter next on November 29.