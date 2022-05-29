A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal with 22 persons on board, including four Indians, went missing on Sunday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The 9N-AET Twin Otter plane operated by Tara Air was flying from the tourist town of Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom when it lost contact with airport authorities at around 9.55 am local time.

Apart from the Indians, the plane was carrying 13 Nepalis, two Germans and three crew members, according to The Kathmandu Post.

“The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mount Dhaulagiri after which it had not come into contact,” Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI.



The authorities last made contact with the aeroplane in the Lete Pass region, where a helicopter has been dispatched.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in the region over the last couple of days, according to PTI. Nepal also has a poor air safety record because of the weather and airstrips in mountain locations.