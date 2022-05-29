A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal with 22 passengers on board, including four Indians, went missing on Sunday, ANI reported.

The plane operated by Tara Air was flying from Pokhara town to Jomsom when it lost contact with airport authorities at around 9.55 am.

“The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mount Dhaulagiri after which it had not come into contact,” Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI.

More details awaited.