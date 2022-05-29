The information technology ministry on Sunday withdrew an advisory issued by one of its offices asking citizens not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar cards with unlicenced private entities.

On Friday, the Bengaluru regional office of the Unique Identification Authority of India had issued a press release warning that photocopies of the document could be misused.

Citizens should instead use masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of the unique identification number, the press release from Friday stated. Masked Aadhaar can be downloaded from the website of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

However, on Sunday, the information technology ministry revoked the advisory “in view of the possibility of misinterpretation” of the press release. This was after social media users pointed out that the government has repeatedly rejected concerns raised by privacy rights activists about misuse of Aadhaar.

AG had argued before SC that Aadhaar Data were protected by 13' high, 5' thick Walls and all the details, including biometric data,were kept at a complex in Manesar, Nr Delhi. Such being the level of knowledge about #DataSecurity, does govt expect ordinary people to understand! https://t.co/DogwAx9XkL — Nirjhari Sinha (@NirjhariSinha) May 29, 2022

On Friday, Unique Identification Authority of India had said that it is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016, for private facilities like hotels and film halls to collect copies of Aadhaar cards.

“Only those organizations that have obtained a user licence from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person,” the advisory had stated.

The government had also advised avoiding the use of public computers at internet cafes or kiosks to e-Aadhaar, a digital version of the document.

On Sunday, however, the government said that citizens “are only advised to exercise normal prudence” for using and sharing Aadhaar details. The advisory on Friday had been issued “in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card”, the government said.