Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab, The Tribune reported. Two others were injured after the assailants opened fire at a jeep they were travelling in.

The assailants have not been identified yet. The attack took place just a day after the Punjab government withdrew security cover for 424 persons, including Moose Wala, NDTV reported.

Moose Wala, along with two others, were taken to Mansa Hospital after the attack, ANI reported.

“Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead,” Ranjeet Rai, a civil surgeon at the hospital said. “After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment.”

Moose Wala had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa constituency and lost to Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Singla.

On Friday, Singla was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on corruption charges.

On Tuesday, Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet after the allegations against him emerged. On the same day, he was arrested by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Cell for allegedly demanding Rs 1.16-crore as bribes for allotting construction projects and a 1% commission in future contracts.