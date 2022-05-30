One person was killed and four others wounded in an explosion in Manipur’s Thoubal district in the early hours of Monday, PTI reported.

The deceased man, 21-year-old Pankaj Mahato, succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

Manipur | One person died & five others were injured in an IED explosion inside a Community Hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Khongjom. The injured were evacuated to Thoubal Hospital. The spot is kept cordoned for forensic inspection & a case has been registered: Thoubal Police pic.twitter.com/DI8gVxDGML — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The blast occurred around 1.30 am inside a community hall in the Khongjom area, East Mojo reported. The labourers were asleep when unidentified persons set off the improvised explosive device.

The labourers, including Mahato, were all West Bengal residents and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. They have been identified as 30-year-old Aroop Mandal, 25-year-old Apoorva Mandal, 19-year-old Rajesh Ramaanik and 18-year-old Souvik Patra, PTI reported.

They were constructing a water tank in the community hall, an unidentified police officer told PTI.

The matter is being investigated. The area has been cordoned off to allow the forensic team to conduct an inspection, an unidentified police officer told ANI.

The police have filed a case in connection with the blast, the officer added.