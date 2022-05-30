A fast-track court in Varanasi said it cannot pass the order on a plea by the Hindu side seeking interim relief to offer prayers inside the Gyanvapi mosque without hearing the other parties in the case, reported Live Law.

The court said that it cannot pass any order as the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the caretakers of the mosque, the Uttar Pradesh government, the police and the district magistrate have not received a copy of the interim relief that has been sought.

Civil Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey said that it would not be justified to give the verdict without giving them mosque committee to argue. It directed the committee to file its response on July 8, when the next hearing will take place.

The suit has been filed by a person named Kiran Singh, the international general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. The Hindutva organisation demanded that Hindus should be allowed to worship a shivling – a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva – that was claimed to have been found at the site during a video survey.

On May 25, District Judge AK Vishvesh had transferred the matter to the fast-track court.

A group of five Hindu women has also filed a separate suit seeking permission to offer prayers at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The plaintiffs have claimed that an image of the Hindu deity Shringar Gauri exists at the site. This suit is pending before the Varanasi district court.

In April, a civil court in Varanasi appointed commissioners to conduct a video survey of the mosque, which is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. After the survey ended in May, the lawyers of the Hindu plaintiffs claimed to have found a shivling in the wazu khana, or ablution tank, in the mosque.

Members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which is the caretaker of the mosque, had claimed the object is not a shivling but a part of a stone fountain in the ablution tank. However, on May 16, the trial court ordered that the wazu khana be sealed.