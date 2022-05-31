A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and other persons accused in a money laundering case filed in 2018, PTI reported.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull asked Shivakumar to appear before the court on July 1.

The summons was issued after Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, representing the Enforcement Directorate, filed a chargesheet against Shivakumar and others on Thursday.

On the same day, Shivakumar had said that the chargesheet should have been filed much earlier, The Indian Express reported.

“Normally the chargesheet should have been filed within 60 days of my arrest,” he had said.

Shivakumar was arrested by the central agency on September 3, 2019. He was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23 same year.

In September 2018, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar and other persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case was filed on the basis of a 2018 Income Tax Department chargesheet that alleged tax evasions and hawala transactions worth crores of rupees.

The Income Tax Department has filed four cases against Shivakumar based on the raids it had conducted between late July and early August of 2017. The investigators had reportedly seized over Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income, and cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore.

The Income Tax Department had said that Shivakumar and his associate SK Sharma used to transport huge amounts of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through illegal channels with the help of three of the other accused persons.