The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a complaint of fraud against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, ANI reported.

A manager of the Indian Overseas Bank has alleged that the former Mumbai unit president of the BJP’s youth wing was one of the three directors of a company which took a loan of Rs 52 crore. They spent the amount on purposes other than those cited while taking the loan, the Mumbai Police told ANI.

A case was registered by the MRA Marg Police on Tuesday against Bharatiya and the two other directors of the company under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, a police official told PTI.

However, Bharatiya alleged that the case against him was fabricated and was registered at the behest of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. The BJP leader claimed that the matter had been settled long back and that he will approach the courts.