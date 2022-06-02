Suspected militants shot dead a labourer in Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday night. Another worker was injured in the attack and has been taken to hospital, the police said.

The labourers were working at a brick kiln in Budgam’s Chadoora area, the police said.

#Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 2, 2022

The attack comes hours after a bank manager was shot dead by militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh city, was shot inside the premises of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Since January, at least 18 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers and village heads, have been reported in Kashmir. Of these, 12 were civilians – five were Hindus and seven were Kashmiri Muslims.

Many of them were shot point-blank in their homes or workplace.