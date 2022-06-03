Targeted killings and fear among citizens belie the Union government’s claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday, according to PTI.

He made the comment on a day when suspected militants shot dead a bank manager and a labourer in separate incidents in Kashmir. A co-worker of the labourer also sustained injuries after militants opened fire at them.

Since January, at least 19 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers and village heads, have been reported in Kashmir. Out of these, 13 were civilians – six were Hindus and seven were Kashmiri Muslims. Many of them were shot point-blank in their homes or workplaces.

On Thursday, Abdullah said that citizens were being targeted in broad daylight, but the government had its head in the sand. “This ostrich approach will push the situation to a point of no return,” he said.

The Srinagar MP questioned whether an employee being targeted in a busy office was the new face of normalcy.

“We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another,” he said. “Minorities are being killed. Police persons are being killed. Civilians are getting killed in targeted attacks.”

Farooq Abdullah’s son and National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah also condemned the attacks on the two civilians on Thursday.

“Tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death are becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this.”

So very sorry to hear about the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. Tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death are becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing. It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this. https://t.co/R2DjQkKJqV — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 2, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party said that the killings of the two civilians signalled a total breakdown of law and order.

“Will the govt still parrot the narrative of normalcy or has it internalised its own propaganda?” the party questioned in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that the targeting of innocent civilians reflected a sad situation.

“My heart goes out to the family of the deceased and I pray for immense strength for the bereaved family to bear this loss,” he said.