The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two petitions filed against the construction undertaken by the Odisha government at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, saying that the work was being done in public interest to benefit pilgrims, Live Law reported.

“Can state be denied to make necessary arrangements to provide basic facilities to devotees?” a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Hima Kohli asked, according to Bar and Bench. “The answer is an emphatic no.”

The petitioners claimed that the Odisha government was carrying out illegal excavation and construction work. They added that the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government’s initiative poses a serious threat to the structure of the ancient site, according to PTI.

At Friday’s hearing, the Supreme Court described the petitions as “publicity interest litigation”. The court directed the petitioners to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the Odisha government within a month of the judgement, Bar and Bench reported.

“We highly deprecate the practice of filing such frivolous PIL as it is nothing but abuse of the process of the law,” the bench said. “They encroach upon valuable judicial time which could otherwise be utilised for considering genuine concerns. It is high time that such petitions are nipped in the bud so that development work is not stalled.”