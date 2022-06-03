Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday in a bribery case, ANI reported.

On May 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation had accused Chidambaram of receiving Rs 50 lakh as “illegal gratification” for arranging visas for 263 Chinese citizens during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. This was when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union home minister.

On May 25, the Enforcement Directorate booked Chidambaram on charges of money laundering.

A day later, Chidambaram had described the allegations against him as fake.

“Every case that has been filed against me is a bogus case,” the Congress leader added. “One is bogus...another is more bogus. This one is most bogus. I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa.”

He also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that his privileges and rights as a parliamentarian were breached by the Central Bureau of Investigation when its officers conducted a raid on May 17.

In his letter, Chidambaram had said that the Central Bureau of Investigation officials seized “highly confidential and sensitive personal notes” related to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology, of which he is a member.