A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in a car by four minor boys, whom she met at a pub in Hyderabad, the police said on Friday, reported The Indian Express.

The attack took place on May 28. However, a complaint was lodged three days later by the girl’s father.

On Friday, the police said they have identified the accused boys and seized a car owned by one of them.

On May 28, the girl and her friend had gone to the pub to attend a party where she was allegedly befriended by the accused boys, according to the police. They offered to drop her home but instead took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her, the police said.

They added that the boys dropped the girl back at the pub and left.

Initially, a case was registered under under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Police officer Joel Davis told NDTV. “He [the girl’s father] was not sure what happened,” Davis said. “The girl was not in a position to reveal anything.”

The girl’s father said that he let his daughter go to the pub as the party did not involve alcohol.

In his complaint, he said that the attack left her with minor injuries on her neck. “Since then, my daughter has been in deep shock and has been unable to disclose what happened exactly,” the complaint said.

The girl only spoke about being raped after she was counselled by women police officials. A medical examination also confirmed rape.

On Thursday, the police added Indian Penal Code Section 376 (gangrape) to the first information report, according to the Hindustan Times.

An unidentified police officer told the Hindustan Times on Friday that one of the accused boys is a legislator’s son.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao condemned the incident and criticised the Hyderabad police for not making any arrests.