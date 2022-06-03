The United Nations on Friday said there will be no winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict which entered its 100th Day.

“Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects,” said Amin Awad, assistant secretary-general and United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced by Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24. Moscow is now in control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of Donbas seized in 2014, Kyiv has said.

“This war has taken an unacceptable toll on people and engulfed virtually all aspects of civilian life,” Awad said. “In just over three months, nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, the majority women and children.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that his country will emerge victorious in the conflict, AFP reported.

“Our team is much bigger,” he said. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are here. The most important – the people, the people of our state are here. Defending Ukraine for 100 days already.”

Russian troops are now concentrated in the industrial hub city of Severodonetsk in the Donbas region.

Fighting continues in Severodonetsk’s city centre, the president’s office said. The Russian Army was “shelling civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian military”, it added.