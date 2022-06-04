Authorities in Karnataka’s Srirangapatna town have imposed a ban on gathering of more than five persons after Hindutva organisations called for their followers to offer prayers in the Jamia mosque, claiming that it had been built after razing a temple of the Hindu deity Hanuman, PTI reported.

The prohibitory orders were issued on Friday evening and will stay in effect till 6 pm on June 5. Hindutva bodies led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had called for a march to the mosque on Saturday, but were denied permission.

The Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district was built around 1782 during the rule of Tipu Sultan.

In spite of the prohibitory orders, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday rode motorcycles in the city, carrying saffron flags and chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, according to PTI. Many shopkeepers near the mosque shut their establishments fearing violence.

Around 300 members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were stopped on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway after they tried to enter Srirangapatna, Times Now reported.

Apart from local police force, contingents of the Karnataka State Reserved Police have been deployed in Srirangapatna. The roads have been barricaded and security pickets have been set up in the city.

Area around historical #JamiaMasjid in #Srirangapatna now has an additional police fortress apart from the actual fortress wall built by #Tippu. #VHP has called for a massive March towards the Masjid staking claim that it's built over a temple. Section 144 remains in place. pic.twitter.com/ie5kK5M2Qc — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) June 4, 2022

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra directed the police to take all measures to ensure peace and public order, PTI reported.