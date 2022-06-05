The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma after a controversy erupted over her comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Om Pathak, member secretary of Central Disciplinary Committee, said that Sharma had expressed views that were contrary to BJP’s stance on several matters. Sharma had violated the BJP’s constitution, he added.

“I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you [Sharma] are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect,” Pathak said.

Hours before Sharma was suspended, Bharatiya Janata Party had said that it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities”.

It added, “India’s Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion,” the party said in a statement. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

The statement, however, did not mention Sharma’s remarks.

The BJP leader made the remarks during a show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on Times Now on May 26. A day later, the news channel distanced itself from Sharma’s comments after a massive backlash on social media.

Three first information reports have been filed against Sharma.

In Hyderabad, P Ravindar, sub-inspector of police, cyber crimes, filed a complaint against her saying that she had used “abusive words against Prophet Muhammad” and “maliciously insulted” Islam on television. Two other complaints were from Muslim organisation Raza Academy.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, violence broke out on Friday against Sharma’s remarks. Videos on social media showed residents hurling stones at each other. At least 40 persons, including 20 police personnel, sustained injuries during the violence, officials said.

The police have arrested 24 persons, according to PTI.

Kanpur Police Commissioner VS Meena said the accused will be booked under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act.

“We have identified 36 people who were involved in the violence with help of CCTV footage and other video recordings of the incidents,” Meena said, according to PTI. “A total of 24 people have been arrested so far of which 18 were held on Friday.”

He also said that the possible role of groups such as the Popular Front of India and others is also being looked into.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, said that properties of those involved in the violence will be seized or demolished.

Discontent in Arab countries

Meanwhile, Arab countries have reported wide discontent over Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

Several hashtags calling for the boycott of Indian products are trending on Twitter in Arab countries, according to The Wire.

