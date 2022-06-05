The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities” after a controversy erupted over national spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments about Prophet Muhammad.

“India’s Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion,” the party said in a statement. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

The statement, however, did not mention Sharma’s remarks.

The BJP leader made the remarks during a show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on Times Now on May 26. A day later, the news channel distanced itself from Sharma’s comments after a massive backlash on social media.

Three first information reports have been filed against Sharma.

P Ravindar, sub-inspector of police, cyber crimes, filed a complaint against her saying that she had used “abusive words against Prophet Muhammad” and “maliciously insulted” Islam on television. Two other complaints were from Muslim organisation Raza Academy.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, violence broke out on Friday against Sharma’s remarks. The police have arrested 36 persons.

Videos of Kanpur violence on social media showed residents hurling stones at each others. At least 40 persons, including 20 police personnel, sustained injuries during the violence, officials said.

Meanwhile, Arab countries have reported wide discontent over Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammed.