A man has been hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh after he was allegedly tortured in police custody, NDTV reported on Sunday. A first information report has been filed against the five police officers.

The man, Rehan, was taken into custody on May 2 by the police who suspected him to be a cattle smuggler.

The police officers, led by Sub-Inspector Satya Pal, inserted a stick inside the man’s rectum and gave him electric shocks, the family alleged, according to The Times of India. Rehan has been unable to walk or speak, NDTV reported.

After the allegations against the five police officers surfaced, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh asked the Circle Dataganj Officer Prem Kumar Thapa to investigate the case, The Times of India reported. Thapa said upon investigation he found substance in the allegation made by Rehnan’s family.

A first information report under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

“Steps are being taken to suspend them and an impartial investigation will be carried out in this case,” said Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan. “We are also supporting the family to ensure the best possible treatment for the victim.”

Rehan’s sister-in-law told The Times of India that he was tortured for the entire night. When the police realised that they had the wrong person in custody, they gave him Rs 100 and sent him home after two days, she alleged.

“Since then, he has been getting seizures every day,” she claimed. “On Friday, his condition deteriorated and we had to rush him to the hospital.”

An unidentified doctor told The Times of India that Rehan’s nervous system may have been damaged because of the shocks. The doctor refused to provide more details as the case is being investigated.