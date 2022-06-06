Two school students in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for norovirus, the Kerala government said on Sunday, The Indian Express reported.

Norovirus can spread from one infected person to another or through contact with contaminated surfaces or food, according to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It causes diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain and gastrointestinal problems. The virus is highly contagious, according to the CDC.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the condition of both the infected students is stable, ANI reported.

“There is no need for concern,” George said. “The health department has assessed the situation. Samples have been collected and tested from the area and preventive actions have been intensified.”

Authorities suspect that the children fell ill because of the midday meals at schools, reported The Indian Express.

George urged citizens to practice hygiene and be alert, The New Indian Express reported.

In November, 13 students of a veterinary college in Kerala’s Wayanad district had tested positive for norovirus.

What precautions can one take?