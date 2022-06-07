Aam Aadmi Party is the “only medicine that can cure” the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Kejriwal claimed that Gujarat residents told his party leaders that the BJP leaders engage in hooliganism. “People in villages are scared, as are people in cities,” he claimed. “They say that BJP leaders threaten them with violence if they speak against the party. But now, there is no reason to be scared. Gujarat is set to bring about a change.”

The Delhi chief minister made the remark while speaking at the “Tiranga Yatra” and a roadshow in Gujarat’s Mehsana city. This was his fourth visit to the state since February. Assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to be held in December. On June 4, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the AAP will contest all 182 seats in Gujarat, ANI reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief claimed that BJP chief CR Paatil controls the state instead of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“Recently, I watched Paatil’s speech on YouTube where he said that one person has come from Delhi and he is a maha [big] thug,” Kejriwal said, according to The Indian Express. “Paatil Sahib, why don’t you say straightforward that Kejriwal is the thug. Why are you scared of taking my name?... I build schools for you [citizens], hospitals for you, government schools for you, am I a thug?”

Kejriwal also said that the Gujarat government should fulfil the demands made by retired armed forces personnel, PTI reported.

The retired personnel protested in Gandhinagar on Monday. They have asked the state government to pay Rs 1 crore, instead of Rs 1 lakh, to the relatives of soldiers who have died while on duty. They also sought a pension and a government job for one member of the family.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government pays Rs 1 crore to the families of soldiers who have died in the line of duty, and urged the Gujarat government to do the same.