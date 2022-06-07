The Goa Police on Monday arrested a local man for allegedly raping a British woman in front of her partner near the Arambol beach, PTI reported.

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Vincent D’Souza, who was part of a group that illegally offered massages in the area.

In her complaint to the police, the British woman alleged that D’Souza raped her under the pretext of giving her a massage when she was lying along with her partner near the Sweet Water Lake, which is located close to the Arambol beach.

The police said that the alleged assault took place on June 2. However, the woman lodged the complaint on Monday after consulting with the British Embassy in India and her family members in the United Kingdom.

The police said that a first information report has been registered against the accused man under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway,” an unidentified police officer said, according to PTI.

The accused person and the woman were sent for medical examination at the district hospital in Mapusa town near Panaji.