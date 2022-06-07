Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, a jump of 81% in infections registered from a day ago, reported The Indian Express. The state had reported 1,036 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Mumbai recorded 1,036 infections on Tuesday, almost double from 676 cases on Monday.

Generally, less number of cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are conducted during weekends, according to PTI.

Tuesday’s tally is the highest since February 18, when the state had recorded 2,086 cases.

No deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday. The overall coronavirus case tally in the state stood at 78,96,114 and the toll at 1,47,866.

Maharashtra’s active cases count has increased to 8,432.

Meanwhile, a new case of BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus disease was also detected in the state, according to PTI. A 31-year-old woman from Pune was found infected with the subvariant after a genome sequencing of her sample was done by the city’s BJ Medical College.

“The woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation,” the hospital said in a statement.

The first cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were detected in the state on May 28. Four cases of BA.4 and three of BA.5 subvariants were found.

In India, the first BA.4 subvariant case was reported in Tamil Nadu and BA.5 in Telangana, according to a statement by the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG.

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron have been detected across the world. The subvariants had caused the fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. But they have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation, the consortium had said.